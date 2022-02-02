🎧 Mainstream Weedia: NuProject and Economic Justice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of the biggest motivations in the push for Cannabis reform has been social justice.

The inaugural guest on Mainstream Weedia became an advocate for cannabis reform after watching legal clients he defended go to prison for non-violent possession.

Congressman Blumenauer called the war on drugs a failure and the data shows that communities of color have been disproportionately targeted, arrested and imprisoned for Cannabis offenses.

In this episode, we speak with Jeanette Ward Horton, the co-founder and CEO of NuProject, a non-profit built around the concept of Economic Justice for the BIPOC community through participation in the Cannabis Industry.

