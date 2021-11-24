🎧 Mainstream Weedia: Federal Cannabis Reform

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ve been living with the reality of legalized marijuana for both recreational and medicinal purposes for quite some time. But, that certainly isn’t the case at the federal level.

This week, U.S. Congressman from Oregon Earl Blumenauer joins the show to talk about bridging the gap between the states where marijuana products have been legalized and a federal government that still classifies cannabis as one of the most dangerous narcotics around.

Rep. Blumenauer and host Travis Box discuss the implications for the cannabis industry, the banking industry, and everyone stuck between what is legal at the state level and what is not nationally.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.