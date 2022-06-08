PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) – How can medical cannabis change your life? Just ask Marianne Cursetjee.

She stops by the show this week to talk about how her experience led her down the path of founding her own marijuana cultivation company.

She talks to host Travis Box about being a woman in leadership in a male dominated industry, what reforms she would like to see, and having an honest conversation with your kids about cultivating cannabis for a living.

