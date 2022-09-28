PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While Portland, and Oregon at large, remain high on any list of where you can legally purchase and consume recreational cannabis, the research being done on industrial hemp goes somewhat unnoticed.

Some of the most comprehensive research being done on industrial hemp is being done in Corvallis, Oregon at the Oregon State University Global Hemp Innovation Center. This week, Associate Director Jeffery Steiner stops by to talk about the work they are doing and the transformative potential of a bio-based economy.

