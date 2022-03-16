PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If there’s one thing Oregon isn’t lacking, it’s dispensaries.

From the Green Mile to just about every small town or burg, there is a store selling recreational and medicinal cannabis.

In what could seem like a saturated market, with tax burdens and banking challenges that eat away at a bottom line, what does it take to grow the largest chain of cannabis dispensaries in Oregon? What were the biggest hurdles? How is the staff trained? What did they learn along the way and what challenges do they continue to face?

This week, we speak with Joe Ruhoff, the director of retail operations for Nectar Markets.

