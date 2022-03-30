PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do you do when you have worked hard, overcome challenges, and land that dream, corporate job, but after all those years, still feel unfulfilled and dissatisfied?

On this episode, host Travis Box speaks with Jesce Horton who took a lifelong love of cannabis and, with the help of family and friends, used that love to unlock the golden-handcuffs of his corporate career.

In doing so, he embodies a spirit of both paying back and paying forward, finding his true passion and helping address social justice all while building his brand and flying the cannabis flag high, proud and LOWD!

