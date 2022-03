PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Cannabis Association, a group of cultivators, processors, retailers, entrepreneurs and allied businesses, has been at the forefront of Oregon’s cannabis industry.

Now they’re looking ahead as they face a possible national or even global market.

Megan Walstatter, OCA’s interim director, joins KOIN 6 News’ Mainstream Weedia show to talk about the changes.

Click here for more Mainstream Weedia podcasts and cannabis industry coverage.