PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A headline from a recent press release from Oregon Health Science University caught MSW Host Travis Box’s attention: “Cannabis products demonstrate short-term reduction in chronic pain, little else.”

The press release was for a systematic review of global cannabis research, and Travis was fascinated by their findings.

In this episode, Travis speaks with Dr. Devan Kansagara, a professor of medicine at OHSU, a staff physician at the VA Portland healthcare system, and one of the co-authors of the study.

Kansagara talks about how the study was conducted, the conclusion on chronic pain and the surprising lack of medical research available on cannabis.