🎧 Mainstream Weedia: The case against legalization

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the launch of the Mainstream Weedia podcast, we have talked to a pro-legalization advocate, state cannabis regulators, a congressman, a local medical professional, a global cannabis economist , and a social activist for economic justice.

Now, host Travis Box talks to someone who advocates against the legalization of cannabis and fought against the passage of Measure 91 back in 2014 as the director of Oregon’s chapter of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

Randy Philbrick says the science doesn’t support the claims and the potential for harm is still too great. Back in 2014, 47% of voters agreed with him.

