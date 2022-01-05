🎧 Mainstream Weedia: The Green Economy, Part 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just how big is the potential of the legal cannabis economy in Oregon, in the United States and around the world?

It is a question that has dominated any discussion about marijuana and cannabis since the legalization movement began. Getting to the answer requires talking to an expert who collects and analyzes the data and looks for trends, opportunities and pitfalls.

This week, in the first of two episodes focused on following the money, Beau Whitney, the chief economist at Whitney Economics, joins Mainstream Weedia to talk about cannabis markets and their overall economic impact.

