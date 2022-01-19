🎧 Mainstream Weedia: The Green Economy, Part 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s all about cooperation.

Cannabis economist Beau Whitney returns to the show for a follow up to our first conversation.

In part 1, we focused mostly on what a Cannabis Economist does, how large Oregon’s cannabis economy could grow, and the incredible revenue potential of a national market, if there is Federal reform.

Now, we’ll take a look at how local, state and federal policy could harm our industry and how, if they don’t work in tandem, they could allow global competition an ability to dominate the future of the cannabis industry.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.