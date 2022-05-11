PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis is more than just medicine or for recreational adult use, the plant has tremendous potential to benefit humankind from an industrial standpoint.

To look at that potential in Oregon, the United States and Globally, cannabis economist Beau Whitney joins us to look at the data, the potential, and some powerful things to say about industrial hemp.

In this, the first of two parts, Whitney help’s host Travis Box understand the difference between cannabis and hemp and paint a picture of the uses and benefits. And they are many.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.