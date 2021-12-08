🎧 Mainstream Weedia: The Regulators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How do you take a product, that was sold in an illicit market, and in a very short amount of time, create a system that makes it fair, consistent, trackable, and most importantly, safe?

This week, host Travis Box sits down with those tasked to regulate the recreational cannabis industry in the state, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commision.

OLCC Director of Analytics and Research, TJ Sheehy and Mark Pettinger, Director of Communications and Education join the show to explain what it take to create a comprehensive “seed to sale” system and the regulation of cannabis is so very important to our safety and economy.

