New daily headlines podcast launching Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something new is coming to your podcast feed.

On Monday, March 22, the KOIN Podcast Network officially launches The Daily 6, our first daily podcast featuring a quick look at the six things you need to know to be in the know before you head out each day.

The new podcast is the combined brainchild of KOIN AM Extra co-host Emily Burris and Ian Costello, executive producer of the KOIN Podcast Network.

“Emily and I are looking forward to providing our listeners important information every day and I am looking forward to introducing new audiences to the KOIN Podcast Network with this new show,” Costello said.

The Daily 6 will publish each weekday at 7:15 a.m. and be available for instant download on a variety of podcast platforms

Hundreds of KOIN Podcast Network listeners downloaded the five episodes published last week as part of the unofficial, soft launch of the new show.

“We had a good first week that allowed us to gauge interest and iron out a workflow that will allow us to bring these to our audience,” Costello said.

Listen to a sample of last Friday’s episode:

You can have The Daily 6 delivered right to your phone by subscribing to the KOIN Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, following us on Spotify or iHeartRadio, or direct downloading from GooglePlay, Stitcher or Podbean.

Of course, The Daily 6 will also be available each morning on the front page of KOIN.com and you will be able to find current and archived episodes on the KOIN 6 News app and KOIN.com/daily6.