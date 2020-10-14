Out of the Tunnel: COVID continues to shake up the league

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND (KOIN) — As the NFL season goes on, organizations, coaches, staff members, and players continue to not only tackle racial injustice but the COVID-19 pandemic that spreads throughout the league.

This episode of the “Out Of The Tunnel” covers the latest NFL headlines throughout the league, the Seahawks staying undefeated, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s brutal leg injury.   

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss