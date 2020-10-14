Out of the Tunnel: COVID continues to shake up the league

PORTLAND (KOIN) — As the NFL season goes on, organizations, coaches, staff members, and players continue to not only tackle racial injustice but the COVID-19 pandemic that spreads throughout the league.
This episode of the “Out Of The Tunnel” covers the latest NFL headlines throughout the league, the Seahawks staying undefeated, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s brutal leg injury.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.