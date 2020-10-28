Out of the Tunnel: Despite first season loss, Seahawks look ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you play with fire you will eventually get burned. That is exactly what the Seattle Seahawks experienced when they took on their Division rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks now fall to 5-1 on the season, but they still are on top of the NFC West division.

On this episode of Out of the Tunnel, we breakdown the Seahawks’ first loss of the season, Justin Herbert’s success throughout his first season, the match-up between Titans and Steelers, and more.