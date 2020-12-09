Out of the Tunnel: How do the Seahawks bounce back?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– Another week has wrapped up in the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks suffered what is considered to be their worst loss of the season at the hands of the struggling New York Giants.

In that game, the Seahawks looked to be unmotivated and lack their mental focus that has kept them so fine tuned all season long. Now, the Seahawks are looking to bounce back after the tough loss and find their confidence.

On this episode of Out of the Tunnel, we break down the top headlines around the NFL, including the Steelers losing their first game of the season, the Chargers suffering one of the worst losses in franchise history, and the Jets questionable play calling. We also break down the Seahawks loss to the Giants and hear from the players.