Out of the Tunnel: NFL struggles to contain COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well another week in the NFL has wrapped up and the Seattle Seahawks have fought their way back into the top of the standings in the NFC West division; however, the league is facing a major challenge as coronavirus cases within teams continue to rise.

In this episode of “Out of the Tunnel,” we break down how the league is trying to contain COVID-19 with numbers on the rise and continually rescheduling games.

We also break down the top headlines throughout the NFL, including the Browns recent success, the struggles for Cam Newton and Tom Brady this season, and the Seahawks primetime win over the Eagles.