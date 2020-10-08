Out of the Tunnel: NFL’s COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 3 of the NFL season has wrapped up and throughout the league, contenders are starting to rise to the top, while other teams around the league are falling behind.

On this week’s episode of the “Out of the Tunnel” podcast, we highlight the top headlines throughout the NFL, including former Oregon Duck and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance, how the league is tackling social injustice, the Seahawks big win over the Cowboys, and most importantly, how the league is reacting to coronavirus cases.