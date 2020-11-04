Out of the Tunnel: Seahawks bounce back

PORTLAND (KOIN) — After another exciting week around the NFL, week eight has wrapped up.

On this episode of “Out of the Tunnel,” we breakdown the top headlines around the NFL in week eight like Justin Herbert’s emergence as a star, Steelers remaining undefeated and more.

We also break down the big time 37-27 rivalry win for the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers and what the future looks like for the Seahawks going forward.

