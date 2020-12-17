Out of the Tunnel: Seahawks get their mojo back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another week has wrapped up in the NFL, and the Seattle Seahawks seem to have found their mojo once again after absolutely dominating the winless New York Jets 40-3.

Now, the Seahawks look to finish the season strong and prepare to make a deep run in the playoffs.

On this episode of Out of the Tunnel, we break down the top headlines around the NFL, including that wild game between the Browns and Ravens, Jalen Hurts getting his first start for the Eagles, and Justin Herbert earning another win under his belt.