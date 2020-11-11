Out of the Tunnel: Seahawks suffer second loss

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 9 in the NFL has wrapped up and there were plenty of top storylines around the league.

In this episode of the “Out of the Tunnel” podcast we breakdown the top headlines around the NFL, like Justin Herbert and the Chargers experiencing another close loss, the Buccaneers getting blown out by the Saints and more.

We also break down the Seahawks big loss to the Buffalo Bills and what to take away from the game.