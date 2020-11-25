Out of the Tunnel: Seahawks tied for NFC West first place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another week has wrapped up in the NFL and its starting to get down to crunch time for some teams who have hopes of making the playoffs.

The Seahawks earned themselves a big time win over their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, and now sit in a tie for first place in the division with the Los Angeles Rams.

In this episode of Out of the Tunnel, we break down the top headlines around the NFL, including the first overall pick of the 2020 draft missing the rest of the season, Justin Herbert’s emergence as a star, and more. We also break down who the Seahawks get back from injury and look ahead to the next month of the season.