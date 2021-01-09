Out of the Tunnel: Time for the playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The regular season in the NFL has wrapped up and now teams across the league are preparing for the playoffs.
In this episode of Out of the Tunnel, we breakdown the NFL playoffs and what teams could see an early exit out of the playoffs.
We also breakdown the Seahawks’ matchup against the Rams and what challenges the Rams could possess.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.