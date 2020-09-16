Out of the Tunnel: Week 1 around the NFL

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the uncertainty that has surrounded the NFL due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the football season is officially back and teams took the field for the first time.

This episode of “Out of the Tunnel” focuses on the opening week in the NFL. We talk about the top headlines in Week 1 such as Tom Brady’s new home in Tampa Bay, teams playing in empty stadiums, and what the NFL is doing to tackle racial injustice.

Also, we break down and analyze the good and the bad of the Seahawks impressive 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons and just how good the Seahawks could be this season.

Listen below, or listen on Apple Podcasts, Podbean, Stitcher or Spotify