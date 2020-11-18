Out of the Tunnel: Will the Seahawks come back from slide?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another week in the NFL has wrapped up and the Seattle Seahawks find themselves slipping in the rankings week by week after dropping their second straight game division rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

On this episode of “Out of the Tunnel” we break down exactly what went wrong for the Seahawks, why they have struggled lately, and what they can do to improve.

We also hear from the players about their takeaways from recent struggles and more.