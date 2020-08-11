Pac-12 cancels fall sports: What’s next

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 conference has officially announced that all fall sports will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came shortly after the Big Ten announced it was also canceling fall sports to prevent the spread of COVID-19
On Tuesday afternoon, officials from the Pac-12 conference held a webinar to discuss the decision behind canceling fall sports and what is to come next.
