Pac-12 cancels fall sports: What’s next

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott speaks during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 conference has officially announced that all fall sports will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came shortly after the Big Ten announced it was also canceling fall sports to prevent the spread of COVID-19

On Tuesday afternoon, officials from the Pac-12 conference held a webinar to discuss the decision behind canceling fall sports and what is to come next.