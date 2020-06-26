Pandemic podcast revisited: Coronavirus and childbirth

FILE – This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. U.S. birth rates dropped for the fifth year in a row in 2019, producing the smallest number of babies in 35 years, according to numbers which were released Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five months after the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, there still seems to be no evidence that newborns are overly susceptible or at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19, despite there under-developed immune systems.

In this podcast from our archives, Dr. Rachel Pilliod from OHSU talks about what parents-to-be need to know about coronavirus and childbirth.

