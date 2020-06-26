Pandemic podcast revisited: Coronavirus and childbirth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five months after the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, there still seems to be no evidence that newborns are overly susceptible or at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19, despite there under-developed immune systems.
In this podcast from our archives, Dr. Rachel Pilliod from OHSU talks about what parents-to-be need to know about coronavirus and childbirth.
