Pandemic podcast revisited: Hydroxychloroquine

A new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug widely promoted as a treatment for coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 consecutive patients treated at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cases of coronavirus skyrocketed in the United States in early April, President Trump continued to push the use of an unproven and potentially dangerous treatment.

In this podcast from our archives, Doctor of Pharmacology Amber Buhler from Pacific University talks about the history and testing of hydroxychloroquine and her concerns about using it to combat COVID-19 that turned out to be very valid.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.