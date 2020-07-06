Pandemic podcast revisited: Hydroxychloroquine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cases of coronavirus skyrocketed in the United States in early April, President Trump continued to push the use of an unproven and potentially dangerous treatment.
In this podcast from our archives, Doctor of Pharmacology Amber Buhler from Pacific University talks about the history and testing of hydroxychloroquine and her concerns about using it to combat COVID-19 that turned out to be very valid.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.