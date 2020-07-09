Pandemic podcast revisited: Running out of food

Hardik Kalra stocks meat in a cooler at a local super market, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-racking enough, shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Recent limits and shortages are symptoms of a much bigger problem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It started with toilet paper. Then frozen fruits and veggies. Then dairy products and meat. The coronavirus put a pinch on food supplies here in the United States.

As it turns out, however, the pandemic is only a symptom of a much larger problem.

In this podcast from our archives, KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert and KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello take an in-depth look at the food supply chain to find out why the problems we’re seeing now may have actually started in the mid 1980s.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.