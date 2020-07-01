Pandemic podcast revisited: Silent stadiums

Second base sits in its place in an otherwise empty ballpark where grounds crew members continue to keep the Seattle Mariners’ field in playing shape as the ballpark goes into its seventh week without baseball played because of the coronavirus outbreak Monday, May 11, 2020, in Seattle. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The "Boys of Summer" still aren't on the field

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As spring 2020 winds to a close, both NASCAR and the PGA Tour have returned to action, albeit without fans.

Over the last month or so, MLS, NWSL, NBA and NHL have all announced plans to get back to playing games. But, as of mid-June, Major League Baseball, players and owners still can’t agree on a plan to get back on the field.

In this podcast from our archives, KOIN.com Managing Editor Tim Steele talks about his love for Major League Baseball and what he was going to miss with no games on opening day. (Episode originally aired March 26, 2020)

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.