Pandemic podcast revisited: Sounds of silence

4th of July Holiday will look different in downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There was supposed to be music this afternoon at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland. But, like a lot of big events and annual get togethers, Portland’s self-proclaimed “biggest party” fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic

In this podcast from our archives, KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie talks about his love for the Waterfront Blues Festival and the collateral damage that could come from the cancellation.

KOIN 6 is a proud partner of the Waterfront Blues Festival. While there is no event to broadcast live this year, KOIN 6 will present a special show, “Waterfront Blues Fest: Flashback and Fireworks” on July 4th at 9pm.