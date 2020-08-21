Playoff Podcast: Blazers-Lakers Game 3 preview

Lakers, Blazers series down to a best-of-five

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After earning a split in the first two games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland heads into Saturday evening’s game three looking to grab a 2-1 lead in their first-round, Western Conference playoff series.

KOIN Digital Sports reporter Marcus Greaves stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk games one and two, Dame’s dislocated finger and what needs to happen for the Blazers to win game three.

