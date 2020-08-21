Playoff Podcast: Blazers-Lakers Game 3 preview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After earning a split in the first two games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland heads into Saturday evening’s game three looking to grab a 2-1 lead in their first-round, Western Conference playoff series.
KOIN Digital Sports reporter Marcus Greaves stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk games one and two, Dame’s dislocated finger and what needs to happen for the Blazers to win game three.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.