Playoff Podcast: Must-win Monday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After dropping game three Saturday night, The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in danger of going down three games to one in their Western Conference, first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Which makes Monday night’s game four a must win, almost.
AJ McCord and Marcus Greaves join the KOIN Podcast Network with a look back at game three and a look ahead to what needs to happen Monday night for the Blazers to even the series at two games each.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.