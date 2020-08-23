Playoff Podcast: Must-win Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, battle Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Lebron, Lakers look to take control of series in Game 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After dropping game three Saturday night, The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in danger of going down three games to one in their Western Conference, first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Which makes Monday night’s game four a must win, almost.

AJ McCord and Marcus Greaves join the KOIN Podcast Network with a look back at game three and a look ahead to what needs to happen Monday night for the Blazers to even the series at two games each.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.