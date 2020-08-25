Playoff Podcast: Must-win situation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After getting blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3, what do the banged up and battered Blazers need to do to get off the mat and try to stay alive in their Western Conference, first-round playoff series?
AJ McCord and Marcus Greaves break down the big loss in Game 4 and look ahead to a must-win Game 5.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
