Playoff Podcast: Must-win situation

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, right, battle Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Banged up Blazers need a win to keep season alive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After getting blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3, what do the banged up and battered Blazers need to do to get off the mat and try to stay alive in their Western Conference, first-round playoff series?

AJ McCord and Marcus Greaves break down the big loss in Game 4 and look ahead to a must-win Game 5.

