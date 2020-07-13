Protest Podcast: Feds in Portland

Williams: Violence takes away from message of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As violent protests in Portland continue on a nightly basis, United States Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams says the violence has to stop.

Monday morning, he talked to KOIN Anchors Emily Burris and Elise Haas about the federal response to the unrest, and why, he says, it is necessary for federal agents to be in the city.

Plus, President Trump takes aim at Portland and says the federal response to the protests is working.

