Protest Podcast: Injured Navy vet speaks out

A Navy veteran named Chris David (backpack sweatshirt) is beaten and peppers-sprayed by federal officers in downtown Portland, July 18, 2020 (Screen grabs from tweet by Zane Sparling of the Portland Tribune)

Injured protester doesn't regret trying to talk to federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Navy veteran Chris David thought he could talk to federal agents on the streets of Portland during a protest. He was wrong.

Now the video of him being attacked has gone viral and has been viewed millions of times.

Reporter Lindsay Nadrich joins the KOIN Podcast Network after speaking to him about who he is, what happened, and who he doesn’t want to be.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.