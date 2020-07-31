Protest Podcast: Stories from the streets

A demonstrator waves a U.S. flag in front of federal officers after tear gas is deployed during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May peaceful marches and powerful acts of protests started to sweep the county.

They haven’t stopped in Portland.

As a veteran reporter for KOIN 6 News, Jennifer Dowling has been covering protests in Portland for several years. KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert experienced her first protest late in the summer of 2019.

They both stopped by the KOIN Podcast Network to weigh in on the situation on the streets, the nightly shift from peaceful march to violent protest and how the arrival of federal agents seemed to accelerate the unrest.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.