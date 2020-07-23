Protest Podcast: Why are the feds here and can they be forced to leave?

PORTLAND, ORE (KOIN) — Among the people tear gassed by federal agents in downtown Portland Wednesday night, was Mayor Ted Wheeler.
The video of it played near the top of most national newscasts on Thursday morning and thrust the continued unrest in the Rose City further into the national spotlight. It also raised more questions about the constitutionality of the federal presence in Portland.
Dr. Chris Shortell has spent his career researching and talking about the relationship between the U.S. Federal government and the states.
He joins the KOIN Podcast network with a look at who these federal agents are, why they are here, and if anyone can make them leave. Plus, we take a deep dive into how what we are seeing on the streets in Portland is already playing in the 2020 Presidential Election.
