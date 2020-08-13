Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Christopher Coake

Cover: You Would Have Told Me Not To (courtesy: author)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christopher Coake would rather write short stories than novels and readily admits that he is a slow writer.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks to him about being pulled toward writing at a young age, drawing inspiration from tragedy and why he considers himself lucky.

The two also discuss his new book, You Would Have Told Me Not To, and the personal connection he has with his protagonists.

