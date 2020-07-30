Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Jessica Treadway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks to author Jessica Treadway about her new novel, “The Gretchen Question”, which explores the price we pay for the secrets we keep.
Also, she tells us about her start as journalist, and how she drew inspiration from stories she covered.
