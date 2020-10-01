Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Kesha Ajose Fisher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kesha Ajose Fisher was born in Nigeria and fell in love with writing at a young age.

She joins Jenny Hansson in In this episode of Writers’ Bloc to talk about being a good liar as a little girl, developing as an author, and what we can learn from loss. The two also talk about the night she found how her book No God Like the Mother was an award winner.

