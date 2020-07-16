Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Mary Keliikoa

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mary Keliikoa spent the first 18 years of her adult life working around lawyers.

Combining her love of all things legal and books, she creates a twisting mystery where justice prevails.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks with the Vancouver, Washington author about her recently released novel, Derailed, the first in a series that is set in Portland.

