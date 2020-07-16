Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Mary Keliikoa

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Author Mary Keliikoa (Courtesy: Mary Keliikoa)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mary Keliikoa spent the first 18 years of her adult life working around lawyers.

Combining her love of all things legal and books, she creates a twisting mystery where justice prevails.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks with the Vancouver, Washington author about her recently released novel, Derailed, the first in a series that is set in Portland. 

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss