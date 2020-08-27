Writers’ Bloc Podcast: N.D. Byma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hillsboro author N.D. Byma talks with Jenny Hansson about his stories that benefit both kids and adults with their positive themes.

Byma also explains how he comes up with his characters, and what it’s like to work with an illustrator. Do the stories come out as he imagined them?

