🎙️ Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: ML Huie

College professor published two new novels in 2020

Cover art of two ML Huie novels, Spitfire and Nightshade (courtesy: mlhuie.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ML Huie has been an actor and he is a college professor. He didn’t publish his first novel, Spitfire, until January 2020.

Now, he stops by Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc to talk about the follow-up novel, Nightshade. Plus, he shares his thoughts on having empathy for characters, the one thing he’s done that was more competitive than getting published, and what it all has to do with Doctor Who.

