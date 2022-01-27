🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Carolyn Wood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It takes a lot to win a gold medal as a teenager, teach the Kennedy’s, and still live it in the same house you did when you were a child.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, gold medal swimmer turned local author Carolyn Wood joins Jenny to talk about her new book ‘Class Notes: A Young Teacher’s Lessons from Classroom to Kennedy Compound’.

She also talks to Jenny about the Olympics, dealing with death, and her connection to Camelot.

