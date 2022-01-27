🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Carolyn Wood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It takes a lot to win a gold medal as a teenager, teach the Kennedy’s, and still live it in the same house you did when you were a child.

In this week’s Writers’ Bloc, gold medal swimmer turned local author Carolyn Wood joins Jenny to talk about her new book ‘Class Notes: A Young Teacher’s Lessons from Classroom to Kennedy Compound’.

She also talks to Jenny about the Olympics, dealing with death, and her connection to Camelot.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.