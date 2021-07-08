🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Elle Marr

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northern California native Elle Marr read a lot when she was a little girl. Since then, she went to college in San Diego, lived in France, and grew into an up-and-coming author of page-turning thrillers.

She joins Jenny Hansson on this episode of Writers’ Bloc to talk about how her characters come from her past teaching psychology, writing from a reader’s perspective ,and how a chance snowstorm changed everything.

They also chat about her new, Portland-based novel, Lies We Bury, and the easter eggs Marr left behind for local readers.