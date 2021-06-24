🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Joani Elliot

Author: 'If you are going to be good at writing anything, you’re going to have some duds'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How do you become an author, when you admit you hated writing as a kid? Joani Elliot didn’t always be a writer, but this is where she had landed in her life’s journey.

For this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Elliot joins Jenny Hansson to talk about growing up as the fourth of nine children, how she finally discovered her love for writing, and which room in the house is the best to cry.

They also take an in-depth look at Elliot’s debut novel, The Audacity of Sara Grayson, and how the main character survives the nightmare of being thrust into the literary world to fulfill her mother’s dying wish.