🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Joel Rosenberg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time, Writers’ Bloc goes international.

This week, New York Times bestselling author Joel Rosenberg stays up late in Israel to join Jenny on the KOIN Podcast Network.

The two talk about his rise as a writer of political thrillers, whether or not he predicted the events of September 11, 2001, and what it was like to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Plus, they discuss what’s coming in his new book The Beirut Protocol and why Rosenberg feels it is important to give back through his charity Joshua Fund.

