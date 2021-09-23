🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Lindy Miller

Jenny's Writers' Bloc

Author: We all could use some warm, bright, fuzzy feelings these days

Cover of Aloha With Love written by author Lindy Miller

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the south, to the Pacific Northwest and all the way to Alaska. It’s been quite a journey so far for author Lindy Miller.

In the return of Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc, Miller sits down to talk to KOIN 6 Anchor Jenny Hansson about her evolution from writing textbooks to writing fiction, working with a firefighter on screenplays, and living in the “Last Frontier”.

The two also chat about her new novel, Aloha With Love, and getting it made into a movie.

